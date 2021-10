The Spanish shot stopper pulled off three dramatic saves late into the game to keep the Saints from stealing a victory from the Eagles and his performance didn't go unnoticed by south Londoners.

Guaita picked up 57% of votes, with James Tomkins coming behind him on 33%.

Conceding just four goals from six matches, Guaita has collected three Man of the Match trophies from December alone and currently holds the league's joint-second most clean sheets.