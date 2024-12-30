Three debuts

Three players have achieved the ultimate prize this season: making their debuts for the first-team under Oliver Glasner.

Asher Agbinone was the first, with the 19-year-old coming on as a substitute against Nottingham Forest, completing a long journey through the ranks after joining the club at the age of nine.

“Training up has been excellent,” he told Palace TV after his bow. “It’s everything I would want. Getting challenged against some of the best players in the world, it’s tough every day, and that’s what I like to do.”