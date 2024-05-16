Palace's Premier League International Cup triumph: How they did it

They were backed by another strong attendance – with over 2,000 tickets sold ahead of kick-off – on a glorious early summer’s eve in SE25.

The Eagles admittedly rode their luck at times throughout the game, with goalkeeper and captain Joe Whitworth an outstanding performer between the posts – with two first-half saves in particular of the highest calibre.

But that display, coupled with Franco Umeh’s deflected second-half strike, and an incredible show of resilience throughout the young Palace team was enough, on this occasion, to keep the trophy in south London.

“It’s massive, massive [for the club] – and for the players as well,” head coach Powell told Palace TV. “I say for the players, but coming here last year and losing the final… we couldn't do it again. We couldn't do it again, and that was the mantra.

"It wasn't our best performance, but we were up against a really good side. They were really good side last year, and again, they've just got very good players. And then we rode our luck, yes, but that's football. That's football.

“I said before the game: it's about creating memories. As they go on in their life, life's all about memories, right? And wherever they go in the game, you shouldn't forget these memories.

“This [the Palace Academy] is a school of football. You go into the professional game, and you look back - it's still part of you. That's why I said ‘create memories. I know it was a bad memory last year, but let's create a good memory and carry that for the rest of your days.’”

This night was theirs – forever.