But Stevenage’s purposeful surges forward proved a challenge in the ninth minute, when O’Brien pulled back Jamie Reid as he ran through on goal. The Palace centre-back was shown a red card, however Remi Matthews held Elliot Osborne’s resulting free-kick. As the Eagles regrouped in the coming minutes, James Daly fired a header over the bar and Malachi Boateng dropped in to the backline as more than able cover – the south Londoners switching to 4-4-1.

It wasn’t long after that the Eagles regained their rhythm, and some smart link-up play between Rob Street and Banks allowed Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to find an opening in the box; striking from 10 yards into ‘keeper Joseph Anang’s legs.

Matthews was the next shot stopper to be called into action as he blocked a Luther James-Wildin shot at the near post and later denied Daly from slotting one underneath him from close range.

Although now tasked with handling a bright frontline at a man disadvantage, Palace created a bright opening as Rak-Sakyi angled to shoot from the right, but a very well-timed challenge from Ross Marshall dispossessed the teenage attacker.