Summary
- Palace name a strong starting XI, with Remi Matthews making his first appearance for the club
- Former Eagle James Daly and ex-Head of Coaching Dean Wilkins take on their old side
- Jake O’Brien is sent off after eight minutes for a professional foul on Jamie Reid
- Palace hold their own with just 10 men as Stevenage create several testing attacks
- Remi Matthews makes a series of solid stops in the first-half
- Half-time: Stevenage 0-0 Palace XI
- Palace make eight introductions at half-time, including Pape Souaré
- Joe Whitworth makes an excellent save to deny Reid on the hour mark
- Stevenage hit the crossbar through a Chris Lines free-kick
- The hosts eventually take the lead after 75 minutes through an own goal
- Palace look strong in response, gaining possession and playing direct football
- Full-time: Stevenage 1-0 Palace XI
With several of their players buoyed by a 5-0 victory over Dulwich Hamlet midweek, Palace began with intent as Scott Banks surged down the left-wing only for his squared ball to be intercepted.
Stevenage countered immediately and the game settled to a more natural tempo once the visitors regained possession. The hosts set-up with a fairly high line against their young guests, but Palace were initially happy to pass the ball between defenders and the imposing backline pair of Jake O’Brien and Jaroslaw Jach dealt with several early attacks well.