Academy prospect Jesurun Rak-Sakyi features once more in the Palace attack, whilst Reece Hannam comes in for the injured Jude Russell.

Leading Premier League U18 goalscorer David Omilabu, who scored the winning goal last time out against Wolves, is on the bench for the Eagles.

Rob Street continues to lead the line, whilst captain Jake O’Brien continues at the heart of the defence alongside Jay Rich-Baghuelou and Lewis Hobbs.

Crystal Palace: Webber (GK), D. Boateng, Rich-Baghuelou, M. Boateng, Hobbs, O’Brien, Hannam, Taylor, Street, Spence, Rak-Sakyi.

Subs: Whitworth (GK), Matthews, Omilabu, Gordon, Trialist.

Watch LIVE coverage on Palace TV

The below supporters can watch the U23s take on Sunderland free:

20/21 Gold, Junior Gold and International Members

Academy Founder Members - supporters who refunded any amount of their 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket

Ensure you are logged-in to the same account your Membership, 19/20 Season Ticket or match ticket/s was purchased with and watch on Palace TV from before the 19:00 kick-off.

How can I watch?

All supporters can purchase a one-off, pay-per-view pass to watch the match. For just £3, this pass will enable you to watch the broadcast via your phone, tablet or desktop.

To purchase a pay-per-view pass, head over to Palace TV, log-in or sign-up for a Palace Account and purchase your pass for £3.

Please note, it is not currently possible to purchase a pay-per-view pass directly in the app or to watch from within the app.

All supporters, please note:

Prior to viewing, please ensure your phone or computer meets the minimum specification required for live streaming by clicking here.

If you have successfully paid but are having technical issues, please use the Live Chat function on eagles.cpfc.co.uk.

Highlights will be made available free of charge on Palace TV after the game.

READ NEXT: Everything you need to know as Palace U23s take on Sunderland in play-off final

