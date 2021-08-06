Recent Premier League debutant Jesurun Rak-Sakyi rejoins the squad in place of the suspended Scott Banks, whilst last season’s U18 Premier League South top scorer David Omilabu continues on the opposite flank.

Reece Hannam comes in for Tayo Adaramola at left-back and Jack Roles drops into a deeper midfield role to fill in for Nya Kirby.

The clash against the Everton will the Eagles’ second home fixture in the Premier League 2 Division 1, after securing promotion via the play-offs last season, and it will be available to watch LIVE on Palace TV+ - find out more by clicking here!

The bench features Jay Rich-Baghuelou and John Kymani-Gordon.

Palace: Whitworth (GK), Robertson, O’Brien, Jach, Hannam, M.Boateng, Roles, Omilabu, Wells-Morrison, Rak-Sakyi, Street.

Subs: Webber (GK), Rich-Baghuelou, Quick, Gordon, Taylor.

Everton: Leban (GK), John, Campbell, Astley, Welch, Butterfield, Mills, Whitaker, Dobbin, Price, Hughes.

Subs: Cannon, Barrett, Anderson, Garcia, Higgins.