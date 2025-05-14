As in 1990 and 2016, the Eagles opponents are from Manchester, but this time coming from the blue half, with Pep Guardiola and Manchester City our opponents under the Wembley Arch.

Palace and City are the last two standing out of 745 teams, in a tournament that started all the way back on Friday, 2nd August 2024, when nine preliminary round ties took place.

While both the finalists entered at the third round, along with the other Premier League and Championship clubs, they have still had to play plenty of football - and overcome some hard yards - to get to this stage.

Let’s take a look at how both teams reached the final hurdle...

Third Round

When former Manchester United strikers Mark Hughes and Dion Dublin were drawing out the balls for the third round, they managed to leave Palace until the final two remaining teams.

The Eagles were drawn first, meaning a home tie with Stockport County. Oliver Glasner’s team were never in real danger of a giant-killing on the day, although County did give a credible account of themselves.

Ebere Eze’s sumptuous early strike was the difference between the teams – it wouldn’t be the last time he netted on this season’s cup run.