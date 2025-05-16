“It’s final of the FA Cup, an honour and privilege, to play a third time in-a-row. Of course we have to perform well. We travel to London and we will try to win the title.

"They have pace, they have real quality. [Jean-Philippe] Mateta is strong on long balls and after that I would say their quality with [Ebere] Eze is obvious.

“Ismaïla Sarr in the semi-final punished Aston Villa a lot. He has incredible pace, but not just him, also Muñoz. [Adam] Wharton is a really good holding midfielder who links well.

“It is a final. If we played against Villa it would be the same, we cannot expect differently."

Guardiola's team fell short 12 months ago in the final, losing to neighbours Manchester United, but he expects a different City performance this time around.

"It's massively important to us to win this trophy," he added. I'm sure we will perform well and we will compete against them.

"I want to say thank you so much for the effort of the fans who travel to come and support us in London.

"It is better to be winning than losing. Last season was special [circumstances] because we had just won the Premier League, the fourth in-a-row.

"Maybe our mindset for that game wasn't perfect. We didn't create much, we lost it. In finals it happens, but we were there in the final and one year later we are here again."