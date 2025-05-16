Factfile
- Manager: Pep Guardiola
- Position: 4th
- Nickname: The Citizens
- Ground: Etihad Stadium
- Founded: 1880 (145 years ago)
Guardiola has led Manchester City to three FA Cup finals already during his time as manager at the Etihad Stadium, winning two of those.
He has also won a minimum of one major trophy in every season since he has been in the managerial hotseat at City, since his first campaign in 2016/17.
Ahead of the third meeting between the two sides this season - and the first ever at Wembley - the Catalan was full of respect for the Palace team and his opposite number, Oliver Glasner.
“It is a fantastic team,” said the City boss. "They [Crystal Palace] have had a good season, particularly the second part of the season. More than a year Oliver [has been] working with the same players.