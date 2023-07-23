Following back-to-back pre-season wins over Crawley Town and Watford, Palace now jet out to Illinois – and, later in the week, Michigan – to play two high-profile fixtures against Colombian champions Millonarios FC and UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla.

Tickets for both fixtures are available here, while the games will also be broadcast live on Palace TV+ for fans back home to enjoy.

Speaking to YouTube channel We Are Soccer, Richards, who has won 10 caps for the United States, said: “I’m more excited than anything!

“Being able to play back home is always amazing, whether it’s friends and family coming to see you, or just the chance to play back home. It’s always nice to hear people who sound like you! I’m really excited for it.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing some fans and embracing the Midwest culture. I haven’t been out to Chicago and Detroit much, so I’m looking forward to it.”