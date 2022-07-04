Palace will travel with a mixed squad of first-team players who are not travelling to Singapore and Australia alongside Academy players.

The Eagles head across London to take on Michael Beale’s side, who finished 11th in the Championship last season and are preparing to mount another push for promotion in the coming campaign.

Tickets will be available from 4pm, with fans encouraged to head down to Loftus Road and give the Eagles their backing before the start of the season.

Adult tickets are just £10 for Season Ticket holders and £15 for other fans, with Under-18s paying just £2.