So why ‘Los Millonarios’ (The Millionaires)? The high number of foreign players – mainly Argentinians – in the initial side led to the sports editor of El Tiempo newspaper to criticise the side, terming them ‘The new rich’ or ‘Los Millonarios’. It stuck.

This season

Copa Colombia winners in 2022 and league champions this season, the good times appear to be returning for Millonarios – but the ultimate goal would be a run in the Copa Libertadores. Their best result was a semi-final appearance in the early 1970s.

Manager Alberto Gamero, a former player himself, is approaching a fourth year in charge in Bogota.

In a collaboration with Elite Promotions Group, Palace’s first-ever meeting with Colombian opposition will see both teams vie for The Chicago Nations Cup, previously contested by the likes of Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

Alternative nicknames