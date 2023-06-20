The Eagles will travel to Chicago and Detroit to face Millonarios FC and Sevilla in late-July, but this is not the first time the side has travelled to the USA.

Seven years ago, in the summer of 2016, Palace travelled stateside to face FC Cincinnati, Philadelphia Union and Vancouver Whitecaps in a triple-header of friendlies.

A team then headed up by Alan Pardew and reinforced by summer signings Andros Townsend and James Tomkins took to the East Coast initially, where they faced Philadelphia Union in their opening game.