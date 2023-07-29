Their record appearance maker is a familiar name for English football fans. Jesus Navas played more than 100 times for Manchester City in between long spells with his boyhood club, and played 650 games in total in southern Spain.
Another former Premier League forward to make his mark in Seville is Frederic Kanouté, who scored 136 times for Sevilla. Croatian legend Davor Suker and former Man City marksman Alvaro Negredo are also among their record scorers.
And the current side?
Sevilla enjoyed a turbulent 2022/23 season, winning the Europa League but struggling domestically, finishing 12th after avoiding a tense relegation battle. Manager Jose Luis Medilibar took over in March to fantastic effect, while star player Youssef En-Nesyri’s 18 goals fired them to glory.
A place in next season’s Champions League awaits them as Europa League winners.
First five
- All dates in August unless stated
- Fri 11th: Valencia (H)
- Weds 16th: Manchester City (N) [Super Cup]
- Mon 21st: Alaves (A)
- Sat 26th: Girona (H)
- Sun 3rd Sep: Atletico Madrid (A)