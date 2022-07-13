The ninth confirmed friendly of 2022/23 will take place at Gillingham’s Priestfield stadium at 19:00 BST, and supporters can either purchase tickets or watch live via Palace TV+, more details of which can be found here.

A mixed squad of first-team players who are not travelling to Singapore and Australia will feature in this match alongside Academy players.

Gillingham will compete in League Two for 22/23, having been relegated from the third-tier last season. The Gills have former Millwall boss Neil Harris as manager and can call upon ex-Palace man Stuart O’Keefe in midfield.

Match details

Gillingham v Crystal Palace

Tuesday, July 19th

19:00 BST

You can purchase a Palace TV+ subscription for the pre-season or a 12-month period here.