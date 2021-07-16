The Eagles begin their preparation with a trip to Banks’s stadium to take on Walsall on Saturday, 17th July. Trips to Stevenage, Ipswich and Reading, along with home clashes against Charlton and Watford, await the Eagles within the next few weeks after Walsall.

But that’s not all. Palace’s younger squads are also in action, with clashes against Dulwich Hamlet and Bromley lined-up for the coming weeks.

Palace Women also have a busy pre-season ahead of them, with their schedule confirmed below.

Check out the table for all the key dates, along with links to buy tickets and broadcast information if available. This will be updated if there any changes or updates are made.