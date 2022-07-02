It was honours even in Palace's first pre-season outing of the 2022/23 season, as a youthful side were held by a dogged League One outfit at the Academy Ground.

Palace started with plenty of attacking endeavour, which wasn't surprising given Eberechi Eze, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Odsonne Edouard all started.

Rak-Sakyi had the first opportunity, firing wide from 18-yards-out after his perfectly timed run was picked out by Edouard.

For all their possession it was a breakaway move that saw Palace take the lead. Edouard fed Mateta and the Frenchman showed great poise to beat the last defender and fire home.

Rak-Sakyi could have made it two shortly after when Eze drove through midfield and picked him out, but the 'keeper got down well to save.

At half-time, Vieira made 11 changes and introduced several Academy players, including three young defenders in Dan Quick, David Boateng and Killian Phillips.

Stanley hit back quickly, a well struck volley from Matt Lowe beating Remi Matthews after a dangerous cross wasn't cleared. They nearly had a second straight away as another challenging ball in was met by a red shirt, only for the header to cannon off the crossbar.

Palace had chances of their own, and James McArthur's long-range effort was parried before Rob Street's looping header could only find the roof of the net.

In the end, however, the spoils were shared, and despite the result Vieira and his staff will be pleased to get the side their first minutes of pre-season under their belts.

First-half: Guaita; Ward, Watson, Tomkins, Mitchell; Hughes, Eze, Schlupp; Rak-Sakyi, Mateta, Edouard.

Second-half: Matthews; Clyne, Quick, Phillips, D. Boateng; Riedewald, McArthur, M. Boateng (Raymond, 85); Plange, Benteke, Street.

Relive all the action below.