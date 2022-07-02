12:00 - TEAM NEWS
Patrick Vieira names two starting XIs to take on Accrington Stanley featuring a mix of first-team and Academy players.
First-half: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Watson, Mitchell, Hughes, Eze, Schlupp, Rak-Sakyi, Mateta, Edouard.
Second-half: Matthews, Clyne, D. Boateng, Quick, Phillips, Riedewald, McArthur, M. Boateng, Street, Benteke, Plange.
Subs: Raymond, Siddik, Banks.
The vistors name an experienced side, with former Palace Academy defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou at the heart of their defence.
Accrington Stanley: Savin, Rodgers, Rich-Baghuelou, Hamilton, McConville, Leigh, Connoleey, Clark, Adeoyin, Whalley, Trialist.
Subs: Jensen, Procter, Coyle, Perritt, Longelo, Nolan, Lowe, Sangare.
11:30
In their first outing of the new 2022/23 campaign, the Eagles host League 1 Accrington Stanley at Copers Cope.
This will be the first time the two sides have met since the Lancashire outfit reformed in 1968. Palace did face the original Accrington Stanley side three times between 1937 and 1960, winning on each occasion.
You can watch the match LIVE on Palace TV+ or follow along here on the live blog for match updates as the game goes on.
Remember, Gold, Junior Gold and International Members, as well as Season Ticket+ holders, have access to Palace TV+, which broadcasts live first-team and Academy fixtures throughout the season.
We'll have everything you need here in one place, from the build-up through to the reaction after the final whistle.