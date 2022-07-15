Stay tuned for updates throughout the game - refresh this page for all the latest.
Welcome to the National Stadium in Singapore, where Crystal Palace are taking on Liverpool in their first match of pre-season tour in front of a capacity crowd.
- Palace start the better of the two sides, with Edouard and Rak-Sakyi threatening.
- Andersen forces Guaita into a smart save.
- Henderson gives Liverpool the lead, sweeping home from the edge of the area.
- Guaita is forced into reaction saves from Elliott and Oxlade-Chamberlain.
- HT: Liverpool 1-0 Palace
Half-time
The whistle goes and Jordan Henderson’s goal is all that separates the sides.
Palace started the better of the two teams and were causing Liverpool real problems, but since the goal Jurgen Klopp’s side have been on top.
Plenty of changes are expected in the second-half – can the Eagles get back into this one?
Substitution
42 mins
He can't continue, and walks down the tunnel grimmacing. Leighton Clarkson replaces him.
41 mins
Another chance for Liverpool, and Guaita is called into action again. This time it’s Oxlade-Chamberlain who brings a wonderful through-ball into his stride and strikes at goal, but the Palace ‘keeper blocks well.
Oxlade-Chamberlain is hurt, however, and is down receiving treatment.
CHANCE!
37 mins
Palace go straight up the other end and have their best chance of the match so far.
Mateta shows real strength to leave Konate on the deck, and the ball bounces up for him, but his volley is far too high.
36 mins
It should be 2-0.
Liverpool work it well on the break, and Harvey Elliott is through on goal with the ball bouncing before him.
With 50,000 expecting the net to bulge, he slices across his volley in incongruous fashion and it skews wide, leaving the teenager in a heap on the floor.
32 mins
Henderson steal in in midfield and Liverpool break forwards, working the ball out to the right. The cross comes in, but it’s well defended.
Liverpool have sent an entire new XI of substitutes to warm up, so we could be seeing some big changes soon – including that of Mo Salah. As of now they’re going through their stretching routines, but the sheer number of replacements is causing traffic jams by the cones.
30 mins
Mateta drops deep and wins Palace a free-kick. It's taken quickly, and the Frenchman is chased by two defenders as he advances on goal. Palace keep possession of the ball, but they are forced back to Joachim Andersen in defence.
28 mins
A Mexican wave makes its way around the stadium - we'll leave our personal feelings about Mexican waves at the door on this occasion.
Palace have a corner, but the deep cross from Luka Milivojevic is cleared.
25 mins
The Eagles are in down the right-hand side, and a dangerous looking cross is played in towards Odsonne Edouard at the far post. Adrian comes rushing out and snatches it in mid-air.
23 mins
'We've got super Pat Vieira' can be heard from the Palace end.
Liverpool come forward again and look to slip in Diaz, but Guaita races out to smother the ball.
What a save!
21 mins
Vicente Guaita, take a bow. Firmino is unmarked at the far post after a rapid Liverpool counter attack, and looks set to nod home – but Guaita scrambles across his line to get his body in the way and prevent an almost certain second.
19 mins
Mitchell picks out Mateta with a dangerous through ball, and he races towards goal before being challenged by Matip. It results in a throw-in high up the field, but Palace can’t keep the ball and Liverpool have it back.
15 mins
Liverpool have settled into a nice rhythm now, and it’s Palace’s turn to sit back and defend.
GOAL: Liverpool 1-0 Palace (Henderson)
13 mins
It's been all Palace so far, but Liverpool take the lead.
The goal is a good one, with Harvey Elliott getting to the byline and pulling back for the late-arriving Jordan Henderson, who provides a captain's finish to pick out the corner.
11 mins
Liverpool have a first corner, but it comes to nothing.
CHANCE!
9 mins
Great save! Andersen rises highest to nod towards the bottom corner, but Adrian is equal to it.
Palace will it straight back and win another free-kick. The cross is tame, but Liverpool can't clear and Rak-Sakyi tries to force his way into the area, before being dispossessed.
8 mins
Palace look really dangerous coming forward, with Rak-Sakyi making driving runs through the midfield from the No. 8 position. He picks out Ayew who is fouled.
Free-kick on the edge of the box for the Eagles.
3 mins
It could be a busy night for Tyrick Mitchell. Harvey Elliott gets forward twice, but the Palcae man is assured and snuffs out any danger.
1 min
It's the Eagles with the first foray forwards, as Milivojevic picks out Edouard to run at the Liverpool back-four. He goes past one, but is eventually crowded out.
Good start...
Kick-off
13:35
And we're underway. Palace pressing high early on.
13:30
Here come the teams. Palace in their new white away kit, Liverpool in all red.
What a night for Killian Phillips and Jes Rak-Sakyi in central midfield...
13:25
The teams are in the tunnel, pyrotechnics are popping and the noise level has gone up about ten-fold - here we go...
13:15
Behind the scenes...
13:00
The players are out to warm-up, and kick-off isn't far away.
How are we feeling for this one, Eagles? Remember, you can get involved on social media and follow all the action right here.
12:45
How do you prepare to take on Liverpool in front of 50,000 fans in Singapore?
Well, Palace took in the beautiful Gardens by the Bay for a pre-match walk...
12:30
The boss has been speaking before the game.
“It’s been really good – it’s been a lovely stay so far,” he said. “People have been really welcoming the team and the facilities that we have had since arriving have been excellent.
“It’s challenging [coming on tour] but we have to deal with it – we adjust our training programme.
“We are in preparations. We know its going to be a long season, a really tough and difficult one. We have to get ready, prepare for the season well and to prepare the season playing against a team like Liverpool.
“We are looking forward to the game, and it will give me as a manager a lot of information about where we are tactically and physically.
“It is a really good challenge for a young team. We have some young players who never travelled outside England. We have to manage the time diff, the weather and we face a really good side.
“It will be a challenge for us and it’s really important that we are a better team than we were last week. We have to improve regardless of who is in front of us.”
Team news
12:05
The lineups are in, and Patrick Vieira has selected a mixture of youth and experience for his starting XI.
Jes Rak-Sakyi and Killian Phillips start together as No. 8s, with Luka Milivojevic alongside them.
New signing Malcolm Ebiowei is on the bench.
Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Ward, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Phillips, Rak-Sakyi, Edouard, Mateta, Ayew.
Subs: Butland, Matthews, Rodney, Quick, O'Brien, Siddik, Adaramola, M. Boateng, Raymond, Ozoh, Banks, Ebiowei, Street, Akinwale, Ola-Adebomi.
Liverpool: Adrian (GK), Konate, Milner, Firmino, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Diaz, Matip.
Subs: Mrozek, Davies, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Thiago, Keita, Salah, Robertson, Nunez, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Williams, Phillips, Clark, Mabaya, Clarkson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Den Berg, Norris, Morton, Chambers.
11:45
It's fair to say this stadium is a looker...
11:15
Before kick-off, catch up on all the latest goings on from Tour 2022 with the 'Tour Daily' Palace Podcast.
Hear Patrick Vieira's take on the pre-season clash, Shaun Derry on a special event at the British High Commission and Luka Milivojevic and Joachim Andersen visiting local fans.
Listen below, or by clicking HERE.
Matchday
11:00 BST
It's finally here - kick-off is just a few hours away and Palace are ready to take on Liverpool at the Singapore National Stadium.
A crowd of more than 50,000 is expected to see this all-Premier League clash, so make sure you're following all the action via the live blog, as well as on Twitter and Instagram.
Come on Palace!