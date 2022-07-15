36 mins

It should be 2-0.

Liverpool work it well on the break, and Harvey Elliott is through on goal with the ball bouncing before him.

With 50,000 expecting the net to bulge, he slices across his volley in incongruous fashion and it skews wide, leaving the teenager in a heap on the floor.

32 mins

Henderson steal in in midfield and Liverpool break forwards, working the ball out to the right. The cross comes in, but it’s well defended.

Liverpool have sent an entire new XI of substitutes to warm up, so we could be seeing some big changes soon – including that of Mo Salah. As of now they’re going through their stretching routines, but the sheer number of replacements is causing traffic jams by the cones.

30 mins

Mateta drops deep and wins Palace a free-kick. It's taken quickly, and the Frenchman is chased by two defenders as he advances on goal. Palace keep possession of the ball, but they are forced back to Joachim Andersen in defence.

28 mins

A Mexican wave makes its way around the stadium - we'll leave our personal feelings about Mexican waves at the door on this occasion.

Palace have a corner, but the deep cross from Luka Milivojevic is cleared.

25 mins

The Eagles are in down the right-hand side, and a dangerous looking cross is played in towards Odsonne Edouard at the far post. Adrian comes rushing out and snatches it in mid-air.

23 mins

'We've got super Pat Vieira' can be heard from the Palace end.

Liverpool come forward again and look to slip in Diaz, but Guaita races out to smother the ball.

What a save!

21 mins

Vicente Guaita, take a bow. Firmino is unmarked at the far post after a rapid Liverpool counter attack, and looks set to nod home – but Guaita scrambles across his line to get his body in the way and prevent an almost certain second.

19 mins

Mitchell picks out Mateta with a dangerous through ball, and he races towards goal before being challenged by Matip. It results in a throw-in high up the field, but Palace can’t keep the ball and Liverpool have it back.

15 mins

Liverpool have settled into a nice rhythm now, and it’s Palace’s turn to sit back and defend.

GOAL: Liverpool 1-0 Palace (Henderson)

13 mins

It's been all Palace so far, but Liverpool take the lead.

The goal is a good one, with Harvey Elliott getting to the byline and pulling back for the late-arriving Jordan Henderson, who provides a captain's finish to pick out the corner.

11 mins

Liverpool have a first corner, but it comes to nothing.

CHANCE!

9 mins

Great save! Andersen rises highest to nod towards the bottom corner, but Adrian is equal to it.

Palace will it straight back and win another free-kick. The cross is tame, but Liverpool can't clear and Rak-Sakyi tries to force his way into the area, before being dispossessed.

8 mins

Palace look really dangerous coming forward, with Rak-Sakyi making driving runs through the midfield from the No. 8 position. He picks out Ayew who is fouled.

Free-kick on the edge of the box for the Eagles.

3 mins

It could be a busy night for Tyrick Mitchell. Harvey Elliott gets forward twice, but the Palcae man is assured and snuffs out any danger.

1 min

It's the Eagles with the first foray forwards, as Milivojevic picks out Edouard to run at the Liverpool back-four. He goes past one, but is eventually crowded out.

Good start...

Kick-off

13:35

And we're underway. Palace pressing high early on.

13:30

Here come the teams. Palace in their new white away kit, Liverpool in all red.

What a night for Killian Phillips and Jes Rak-Sakyi in central midfield...

13:25

The teams are in the tunnel, pyrotechnics are popping and the noise level has gone up about ten-fold - here we go...

13:15

Behind the scenes...