The Eagles have been making a splash in Michigan ahead of Sunday’s exciting friendly against Sevilla at Comerica Park (kick-off 19:00 EDT local time) – and how better than to link up with the four-time NFL championships?

Switching up their version of ‘football’, the players tried their hand at kicking field goals from distance – with Ward, who also won the three-point contest in our basketball meeting with Chicago Bulls earlier in the week – particularly impressing.

As Ward would later joke: "I was brought up in the wrong country – in another life, I could've gone pro out here in the States!"

Changing up the play, the players then attempted to ‘receive’ long-distance passes launched high into the air by machinery – with Eze in particular producing a one-handed catch that supporters will have to see for themselves (in our upcoming Palace TV video) to believe.