It will be the second week Vieira spends with his players, having led his first training session last Monday.

Speaking about the camp, Vieira said: “It’s really important. St. George’s Park is one of the best places you can go and prepare yourself.

“Spending time with the players and doing some individual meetings, and unit meetings, and trying to really go into details about what I expect from players, from staff – how we can all work together to maximise the potential of the players.”

