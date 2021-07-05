Also hitting the pitches were several Academy players – joining their coaches for a session with the new boss, who took the chance to assess some of the club’s up and coming prospects.

Monday marked the first time since 23rd May that the squad has been together, and comes 40 days before the Premier League returns on August 14th.

Vieira’s first confirmed match in charge of the Eagles will be a friendly against Portsmouth on July 16th, with his first league challenge being away to Chelsea on the 14th.

The staff and players also wore the 21/22 training kit for the first time – you can get your hands on it here.