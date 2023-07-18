The session, which will take place at Oakland University on Saturday, 29th July between 09:00 and 11:00 EDT local time, falls a day before Roy Hodgson’s Palace team take on UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla at Comerica Park.

Fans will be able to watch Hodgson and the squad in action and gain an exclusive insight into how they train and prepare for such a big occasion.

Supporters will also have the opportunity to meet ‘Challenger’, the legendary American bald eagle, who is regarded as the most famous of his kind. Challenger went on to became the first bald eagle in U.S. history, trained to free-fly into major sports stadiums, and flew at hundreds of events between 1995-2017.

The session is available to supporters for free, but they must book a ticket and register their details in advance by clicking here. Please note that as part of the booking process you will be required to enter your card details to claim tickets, but you will not be charged.