The south Londoners will kick-off with the following tweaks to the lineup against Gillingham midweek: Joe Whitworth replaces Owen Goodman, Nathan Ferguson for David Boateng, and James Tomkins for Joe Sheridan.

Palace were victorious against Gillingham, beating their hosts 3-2 to add to a strong 4-2 win over Ipswich, in which Luke Plange scored a hat-trick.

Given its success, the Eagles’ frontline has been consistent for recent friendlies, with Plange forming a dangerous attacking trio alongside Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha. That will again be the case in today’s 15:00 kick-off.

Finally, Eberechi Eze will face his former side for the first time today, having left the Hoops for Palace in 2020.

Remember, you can watch this game live via Palace TV+. Find out more here!

QPR: Dieng, Kakay, Dickie, Clarke-Salter, Paal, Johansen, Field, Dozzell, Adomah, Chair, Dykes.

Subs: Walsh, Drewe, Dunne, Hamalainen, Shodipo, Thomas, Armstrong, Bonne.

Palace: Whitworth, Ferguson, Tomkins, Guéhi, Riedewald, Doucouré, Eze, Schlupp, Plange, Benteke, Zaha.

Subs: Goodman, Watson, Addae, D.Boateng, Bartley, Hughes, McArthur, Wells-Morrison, Mooney, Vigor, Cadogan, Gordon.