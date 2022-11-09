Premium seats at Palace are the best in the house, overlooking the pitch from prime vantage points surrounded by VIPs on the halfway line or from a private balcony directly above the goal.
You'll enjoy fine dining pre-match, with dedicated staff and a bar on-hand throughout your experience. Guests also meet club legends like Darren Ambrose, Clinton Morrison and Jim Cannon in selected lounges and spend the day soaking up the atmosphere in the Premier League's most vibrant stadium.
To treat a Palace fan in your life this Christmas, you can view our range of hospitality packages here, or book right now for the Spurs game here.
To find out more about other fixtures in 2023, please speak to the team here.