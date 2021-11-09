From Christmas parties to thanking clients or simply choosing the perfect gift, staying creative and finding something memorable can prove quite the challenge.

If you need it to be unique and personal and to fit the occasion, Premium Matchdays at Selhurst Park tick every box.

We have games either side of Christmas where Patrick Vieira’s in-form Crystal Palace will continue to make their mark on the Premier League at an impenetrable home ground, and you can be there for them all with colleagues, clients, family or friends.