With views across the pitch and fine dining included, supporters can experience Selhurst Park's Executive Boxes in the company of others, bringing one or more guests with them.
Supporters looking to experience the luxury of Crystal Palace’s Premium hospitality without having to organise a large group have the perfect opportunity through our shared Executive Boxes.
You’ll enjoy your box with your own poseur table and all the benefits of Premium hospitality, while sitting amongst other guests.
Enjoy fine dining from our Executive Chef, with new menus crafted for each match using fresh local produce; padded seats on your very own balcony overlooking the pitch, allowing you to soak up the atmosphere in style; and drinks on hand in the comfort of your box.
Our shared Executive Boxes provide a unique opportunity for those guests hoping to enjoy a box in small groups.
You’ll be able to watch matches from the best seats in the house, overlooking the length of Selhurst’s pitch as the drama of Premier League football unfolds below you.
Prices
Fulham
- Monday, 26th December
- £250+VAT per person
Tottenham Hotspur
- Wednesday, 4th December
- £450+VAT per person
Your box will include personal service of inclusive drinks and fine dining throughout your matchday, as you entertain friends, family, clients or colleagues.
To find out more about our shared Executive Boxes, speak to our team today!