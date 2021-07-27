Executive boxes

Your own private space overlooking the pitch - an Executive Box is the perfect way to entertain clients or share special moments with family and friends. Choose from a range of box set-ups and sizes, as well as food and drink packages to make you feel right at home.
Whether you're looking to entertain clients or celebrate with family and friends, an Executive Box is the ultimate way to experience a Premier League matchday. With your own private space, an Executive Box really is a home from home.
An Executive Box at Crystal Palace offers flexibility like no other, with 10 and 20-person boxes on offer, as well as a variety of different layouts available, you can really tailor your experience to your or your guests' desires.
Soak in the best atmosphere in the Premier League by stepping out of your box onto the Executive balcony overlooking the pitch. The view gives you an incredible vantage point over the Selhurst Park pitch meaning you won't miss a moment of the action.
FriendlyCrystal Palace(A)VCharlton Athletic(H)
FriendlyCrystal Palace(A)VWatford(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VBrentford(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VTottenham Hotspur(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VBrighton and Hove Albion(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VLeicester City(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VNewcastle United(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VWolverhampton Wanderers(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VAston Villa(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VEverton(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VSouthampton(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VNorwich City(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VWest Ham United(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VLiverpool(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VChelsea(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VBurnley(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VManchester City(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VArsenal(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VLeeds United(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VWatford(H)
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace(A)VManchester United(H)
That was the best we have ever experienced so far and believe me, we have visited quite a few football clubs. From the first minute to the last second it was just brilliant!Christian Maurer