Christmas offers a unique time to treat someone close to you to a day they'll always remember – and with our Premium Matchday packages, you'll create stories and memories for years to come.

Whether you're planning a Christmas party, thanking clients, or simply taking a parent, friend or child as a present, our experiences are sure to get your smiling long beyond the 90 minutes, with Premier League football in a world-famous stadium your backdrop.

And if you need it to be unique and personal and to fit the occasion, Premium Matchdays at Selhurst Park tick every box.

Premium Matchday packages are available to book right now for Palace's home matches against Bournemouth (Wednesday, 6th December, 19:30 GMT) and Brighton (Thursday, 21st December, 20:00) in the build-up to Christmas, and the Palace v Brentford match after it on Saturday, 30th December (15:00).

Alternatively, you can view our range of hospitality packages here and enquire for Liverpool packages here.

But don't just take our word for it – read on for just a handful of our recent testimonials below...