I must begin these notes by welcoming Roy and Ray back to Selhurst Park. It was with a great amount of regret that Roy didn’t get to receive the send off he truly deserved from a sold-out Selhurst Park due to COVID regulations throughout his final season as our manager, but I have absolutely no doubt that he will be given a fantastic reception by each and every supporter when he takes to the touchline today.

I was immensely pleased for Roy to be acknowledged in the Queen’s Honours with a CBE for his services to football. His longevity and contribution to the game is unparalleled – and it is a fitting recognition of his immense contribution to football.

Our victory at Southampton was immensely satisfying, and what wonderful moments for both Eberechi, who’s had a long fight back from a difficult injury, and Wilfried. It’s Eberechi’s first goal for 11 months and the first in front of fans, so I know he will savour it.

As for Wilfried, it was another magnificent goal in a record-breaking return for him, but most important for him will be that it sealed the three points for his team.

I’m sure you have all watched the fantastic video that the club’s media team made for the Foundation’s Made in South London campaign. I would like to thank Ben Bailey Smith for his incredible efforts in penning the script and starring in the video, as well as the cameos from Patrick, Eberechi, Wilfried, Joel and Marc – plus the special guest appearances from Richard Riakporhe and Chiwetel Ejiofor.