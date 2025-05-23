We began the season with the opening of the ground itself back in 1924, with Oliver Glasner looking over plans with renowned architect Archibald Leitch as the construction grows behind them.

Dean Henderson was thrust back to 1926 in our second cover, marking England's only international at Selhurst Park as they took on Wales.

Palace's latest No. 9 Eddie Nketiah teamed up with one of our finest, Peter Simpson, back in 1931, while Chris Richards teamed up with an unusual groundskeeping duo, Charlie Catlett and his horse Kate, back in 1935.

Then-loanee Trevoh Chalobah was next to be transported back in time, marking wartime football at Selhurst Park in 1940, with Joel Ward front and centre on our 1945 Remembrance Sunday issue.

Tyrick Mitchell was depicted representing Great Britain in 1948 Olympic Football at Selhurst; Daniel Muñoz was shown playing for Palace in our 1962 showpiece friendly against Real Madrid; and Maxence Lacroix wrapped up warm against the 'Big Freeze' of 1963 in a snowy SE25.