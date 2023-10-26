In an in-depth interview, the in-form striker talks about his growing confidence in front of goal, and the influence of two legendary strikers on his career - plus the development of Jes Rak-Sakyi, Matheus Franca and much, much more.

“It’s big, especially during the game, because you score one, you score the second and so the next time you’re on the ball you want to shoot because you’re on fire! I like this – it’s good for the confidence.

“[At Paris Saint-Germain] it was [Zlatan] Ibrahimović and [Edinson] Cavani. I think for a young player, it is perfect to learn with some great strikers. To watch every day, take some words from them, to look at what they do. You just have to look and try to do the same.

“I learned from watching them, mostly, and after we spoke a little bit, when we finished at the end of the training. They gave me some advice about how to make the run, how to finish, how to adjust the shot. Small things but for young players, it is a lot.”

