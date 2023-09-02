“The manager knows my qualities and gives me a bit more freedom and more responsibility to perform on the pitch," Ayew says in our main feature interview.

"Since he’s come in again, it’s been so positive here. Everything seems to be heading in the right direction and we are here to support him.

“He’s very active. You might think he’s a quiet guy but no, he gets involved! In training, he’s everywhere on the pitch, giving us tips and advice. He’s very lively – he shouts, he screams, and he has a lot of energy.”

