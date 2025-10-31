Packed with another 80 pages of exclusive features and in-depth insight from around the club, our latest main interview centres on Pino, who last time out against Liverpool scored his first goal for the Eagles since his summer switch from Villarreal.

Interviewed just before our trip to Anfield, one thing Pino was asked – given that he had come close to scoring on several occasions before – was whether he had a plan for his first goal celebration: "No... but if I had to make one, I'd say sorry to the fans for my mistakes so far," he humbly replied.

True to his word, after his goal the other night, Pino clasped both hands together in front of the away supporters at Anfield – but no apology was necessary.

“I'm trying to adapt quickly to the Premier League. It's very demanding compared to La Liga, but I'm happy with the confidence the club have shown in me and how they've welcomed me.

"Little by little, the results will come."