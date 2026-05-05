With a limited print run of just 5,000 copies available from vendors around the ground on Thursday, our 100-page Bumper Edition Semi-Final programme includes a whole host of special features to mark the occasion.

These include:

Sir Gareth Southgate : an exclusive feature-length interview with the former Palace Academy graduate, who would later become the most successful England manager of modern times;

: an with the former Palace Academy graduate, who would later become the most successful England manager of modern times; Additional feature interviews with current Eagles Jean-Philippe Mateta and Dean Henderson , and 05/06 Player of the Year Emmerson Boyce ;

and , and 05/06 Player of the Year ; A special UEFA Conference League foil, embossed cover , depicting the trophy;

, depicting the trophy; A match-by-match recap of every step in Crystal Palace’s Conference League journey to date – from the play-off round in Norway in August, right the way through to last week’s trip to Krakow;

of every step in Crystal Palace’s Conference League journey to date – from the play-off round in Norway in August, right the way through to last week’s trip to Krakow; A comprehensive guide to our semi-final opponents, Ukrainian title challengers Shakhtar Donetsk , with guest columns on the Miners’ incredible story, challenges faced, and tactical set-ups;

, with guest columns on the Miners’ incredible story, challenges faced, and tactical set-ups; A huge variety of other special Europe-focused features , including coverage of Selhurst Park’s big-match history, a 'handy' Palace phrasebook, a bumper continental quiz – and much, much more!

, including coverage of Selhurst Park’s big-match history, a 'handy' Palace phrasebook, a bumper continental quiz – and much, much more! Plus, this edition has your regular favourites, including Chairman Steve Parish and Manager Oliver Glasner's latest pre-match notes!

Simply put: it’s the ultimate piece of memorabilia, for the ultimate Selhurst Park matchday!