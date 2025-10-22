Available from vendors around the ground for just £3.50, your special edition Crystal Palace v AEK Larnaca programme includes:
- A pull-out Conference League poster and in-depth competition wallchart, perfect for tracking Palace’s progress on the continent this season;
- A glittering foil cover, celebrating a special night in the history of Selhurst Park;
- A comprehensive guide to Thursday's opponents, Cypriot Cup holders AEK Larnaca; plus,
- A huge variety of other special Europe-focused features, including travel tips, our history in continental competition, a 'handy' Palace phrasebook, and more – the ideal accompaniment to the beginning of our European adventure!
Matt Jansen, who played up-front in the Eagles’ Intertoto Cup meeting with Samsunspor in 1998, is our special feature interviewee at the heart of the programme, discussing his short – but spectacular – time in South London.