“Ron Noades just sold me the place,” Jansen said of his transfer to South London from Carlisle United. “He treated me so well and persuaded me it would be good for my career.

“He took me to the golf course, wined and dined me, but also sold the club to me. So I had to make the daunting phone call to Sir Alex Ferguson and tell him that I'd made the decision that I was going to Crystal Palace instead!

“I was fortunate enough to score a few goals and play well in a few games. I had a good relationship with the Palace fans – they’re brilliant."

