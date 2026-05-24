Reviewing his hugely successful time in charge, which has already seen the Eagles win an FA Cup, Community Shield and reach a first-ever European Final, Glasner discussed some of his favourite memories.

And one game from early on his tenure was crucial to getting his players to 'buy-in' to his methods and wider footballing philosophy.

“I really wanted us to play to win every single game,” Glasner adds. “Not to accept a draw or a defeat and think ‘the pressure is off’, not to think ‘this is fine’ – but to enter the pitch believing we could win.

"This was very important for us. And I think that was crucial to helping us be successful.

“So when we went to Liverpool, who were unbeaten for more than two years at home and were playing for a league title...