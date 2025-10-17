Packed with another 80 pages of exclusive features and in-depth insight from around the club, our latest main interview centres on Nketiah, who last time out at Selhurst Park struck a dramatic last-gasp winner against Liverpool, before following it up with a silky goal in our win over Dynamo Kyiv.

The 26-year-old forward also discussed his Premier League striking idols, and how that trophy-winning feeling is now firmly rooted in the Palace dressing room, in our feature-length interview.

As always, we also hear from Manager Oliver Glasner, Chairman Steve Parish and captain Marc Guéhi in our programme.

Plus, we have the views of new columnist Kevin Phillips, analyst Pat Rosanio and club photographer Seb Frej; plus, we take an in-depth look at the latest goings-on from our Academy and Women's sides.

You can pick up a copy on matchday for just £3.50, or – if you're a Member – log in to view a digital version.