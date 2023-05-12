In an in-depth interview, Doucouré explains his journey from Abidjan to London via France, and how his game was made for the rough-and-tumble of the Premier League.

“I spoke with the players I know from the Mali national team: Yves Bissouma, Moussa Djenepo, Abdoulaye Doucouré," he explains. "They gave me lots of advice, and told me it is a great league and I should really jump at the opportunity.

"They said the Premier League has so much passion. In the games there is non-stop running and high intensity. Having seen me play in training, they thought I had the game for this league.

"They said: ‘Change nothing. Just come here and you will enjoy it loads’, and that is what is happening. I’m just having a lot of fun playing in the Premier League.”

Saturday's matchday programme is also led by Palace For All, with messaging celebrating the initiative throughout Selhurst Park.‌ Palace for All is a club-wide sentiment that proudly states that we are an inclusive and diverse club, and that everyone is welcome here at Crystal Palace F.C.

Also inside are Doc Brown's ponderings on new-found success and a look back at one of the strangest pre-match incidents in the club's history...