The day will see 40 new fans from a range of backgrounds welcomed to Selhurst Park – many for the first time.

Our guests will come from LGBTQ+ youth charity Metro based in south London, as well as local religious institutions including churches, mosques and temples.

As part of this outreach, we are also welcoming people from ethnic minority backgrounds, and those living with accessibility issues.

“We are committed to encouraging inclusion, diversity and equality across our club not only throughout our supporter base but also with our workforce, partner and worldwide community,” explains Head of HR Bryanna Harding.

“We aim to reflect our home, south London, but also the communities that are proud to support us around the world, as we strive to be a progressive Club that advocates for the positive benefits diversity brings to us, on and off the pitch.

“Palace For All stands for the promotion of inclusion, diversity and equality across our Club and we’re so proud to welcome new fans to Selhurst Park.”

Head down to the Fanzone before Saturday's match to hear from some of our invited fans, and to celebrate the diversity that makes the club so special.

Saturday's matchday programme is also led by Palace For All, with messaging celebrating the initiative throghout Selhurst Park.