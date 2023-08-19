Supporters have the opportunity to put their own questions to players in the match programme this season in 'The Follow-up' – find out more about that here – whilst the best of Palace programmes past return with From The Archive.

Plus, our expanded opposition section allows you to really get to grips with all the key information on who we'll be facing on matchday. Hear insight from opposition journalists – beginning with the Athletic’s Arsenal correspondent on Monday night – as well as taking a look at the greatest games, goals and figures from the visitors’ history.

There is even more opportunity this season to venture into all things Palace history. Check out the historic links between the Eagles and our opposition, from floodlit Selhurst cup finals to a faulty train almost preventing the broadcast of Match of the Day.

Take a trip back in time with our brand new 'Retro' section, which delves into everything that happened both on – and in even further detail, off – the pitch in key years in Palace's modern history.

And as always, club historian Ian King will be digging into his archives, this time to shine a light on some of the forgotten heroes of Selhurst Park – the 'History Makers' – and some of the weird and wonderful moments from the club’s history that you may not – indeed, probably have not – heard about.

Expanded dedicated sections shine an even brighter light on the Academy and Women’s sides, with all the latest information, statistics and updates at your disposal.

What's more, each issue will feature a full guide to the fortnight ahead, telling you exactly What's On at Palace – and how you can get behind your club.