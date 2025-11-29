Packed with 80 pages of exclusive features, our latest issue sees in-form Lacroix as the subject of our long-read interview.

Having seen Jean-Philippe Mateta recently break into the France squad, Lacroix is hoping to realise his own ambitions with the national team.

“Personally, this season I want to play the best football I can,” he told the matchday programme. “And hopefully that means I can compete and have a place at the World Cup.

“Of course that has to be the aim. Because if we have good results and we play well, like JP [Mateta] has shown, you can earn your place.

“If you are in form you can compete with the guys who are already in the national team. And we have a big competition with the World Cup this year."

As ever, we also hear from Oliver Glasner, Steve Parish, in addition to Marc Guéhi's regular captain's column. Plus, read the views of columnist Kevin Phillips – who discusses the win at Wolves, why Yéremy Pino's goal made him smile and where he expects Sunday's game to be won and lost.

There is also our regular commentator's corner feature – throwing back to one of most famous win's against Manchester United.

