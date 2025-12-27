Packed with 80 pages of exclusive features, our latest issue sees Hughes as the subject of our long-read interview.

In a wide-ranging discussion, Hughes discusses his Christmas plans – without a Boxing Day fixture to play for the first time during his time at Palace:

"It’ll be a normal Christmas in some senses, which like for anyone is good.

“But at the same time, Boxing Day football is synonymous with my childhood and is one of the best traditions of English football.

“I used to love going to watch games when I was younger, Boxing Day was a big thing. So it’s sad in that sense from a fan’s point of view."

For the rest of the interview, including his thoughts on what has changed the most in football during his time as a professional, make sure you get your copy!

As ever, we also hear from manager Oliver Glasner, with his notes looking at his first full calendar year in charge of the Eagles.

There is also a message from Chairman Steve Parish, on Palace's historic 2025.

As ever you'll also hear from skipper Marc Guéhi. Plus, read the views of columnist Kevin Phillips – who discusses his own personal memories of playing around the Christmas period.

There is also our regular commentator's corner feature – throwing back to a memorable win in 2016

You can pick up a copy on matchday for just £3.50, or read a digital version below.