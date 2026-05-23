For this issue the matchday programme sat down with Manager Oliver Glasner for a full-length feature interview.

Sunday marks Glasner's final game at Selhurst Park after a hugely successful spell in South London that has seen him win the FA Cup, Community Shield and lead the club to a Final in our first European campaign. Naturally, the Manager is the focus of our special cover to mark the occasion.

Elsewhere inside this special programme, you'll hear from Steve Parish and Dean Henderson as they reflect on another incredible season. Glasner's final managerial notes will also feature, as he gives a message to supporters heading over to Leipzig this week.

Plus there's the full lowdown on our opponents, the newly crowned Premier League champions, Arsenal, as well as reviews of the season for both our Women's and Academy teams.

In a packed issue, a special Commentator's Corner includes an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live football correspondent John Murray.