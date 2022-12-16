For those of you who've left it to the wire, we have stores in Selhurst, Bromley and Croydon, and, rest assured, they're open right up to Christmas Eve.

You can find the full times for each store below. Looking to get your hands on something special now? Explore our Premium Hospitality packages here.

Where to find us

Selhurst Club Shop

Selhurst Park stadium (by the Sainsbury's entrance)

Holmesdale Road

London

SE25 6PU

Bromley Club Shop

The Glades

High Street

Bromley

BR1 1DN

Croydon Club Shop

Centrale Shopping Centre

21 North End

Croydon

CR0 1TY

Opening times

Selhurst is open between 09:00-17:30 from Monday 19th-Friday 23rd.

Bromley and Croydon are open between 09:00-20:00 from Monday 19th-Friday 23rd.