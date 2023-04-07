Evoke memories of Ian Wright, John Salako and co. as Steve Coppell’s men lifted the trophy at the twin towers of Wembley Stadium, a year after the club’s first appearance in an FA Cup Final.

The ZDS (or Full Members) Cup - a tournament for English clubs during the years that they were excluded from European competition - saw Palace and Everton meet in the final at Wembley in 1991.

With neither side able to force a winner inside 90 minutes so the crowd of 52,460 were able to enjoy an added period of extra time. The Eagles skipper Geoff Thomas had opened the scoring for Palace, but the Toffees' were level just two minutes later through Robert Warzycha.

Wright proved decisive in the extra period, scoring a brace either side of a goal from young winger Salako, to put Palace 4-1 up and secure the trophy for Steve Coppell's men from south London.

