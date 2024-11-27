With massive savings available on our Eagle Yellow, Eagle Black and retro kits this Black Friday sale, it's time to find out more about the stories behind the strips.
Eagle Yellow - Up to 30% off
Eagle Yellow follows in a long tradition of yellow kits for the club over the years, with the colour first emerging in the 1960s and playing a part in some of the most memorable occasions in our history on the road.
Among their number are the 2021/22 strip we wore in a memorable season, and the 2013/14 strip we wore in our first season of our sustained spell back in the Premier League – and which was being sported as Palace celebrated survival with a 1-0 win at Upton Park in April 2014.
Eagle Yellow is the first Palace strip to feature a simplified eagle-on-ball crest, replacing the standard crest to highlight this iconic symbol of South London.
The strip also features an embedded eagle within a striking yellow-and-blue design, with matching shorts and socks.
Eagle Black - Up to 20% off
Eagle Black layers the famous red and blue stripes of our 24/25 Home Kit upon on a black background of embossed, faded Eagle motifs.
It's not the first time we've worn black, of course: think back to, for example, the 2002/03 season, when First Division Palace struck twice to knock Premier League title challengers Liverpool out the FA Cup at Anfield.
More iconic imagery saw Luka Milivojevic score Palace's 2017/18 Goal of the Season against Southampton – a first-time sweeping finish at St Mary's Stadium – whilst wearing a black kit with red and blue stripes across the chest.
Eagle Black also features asymmetrical red and blue stripes on either sleeve and leg of the shorts, with collar and hems also adorned by Palace’s famous colours.
Retro Palace – Up to 20% off
If there's one gift every football fan is guaranteed to love, it’s the one which prompts nostalgia!
Our brilliant range of club gear, mugs and other assorted paraphernalia is sure to get you remembering fondly some of the greatest days in Crystal Palace and South London history.
Take a trip back to 1991, and evoke memories of Ian Wright, John Salako and co. as Steve Coppell’s men lifted the trophy at the twin towers of Wembley Stadium, a year after the club’s first appearance in an FA Cup Final.
The ZDS (or Full Members) Cup - a tournament for English clubs during the years that they were excluded from European competition - saw Palace and Everton meet in the final at Wembley in 1991.
With neither side able to force a winner inside 90 minutes so the crowd of 52,460 were able to enjoy an added period of extra time. The Eagles skipper Geoff Thomas had opened the scoring for Palace, but the Toffees' were level just two minutes later through Robert Warzycha.
Wright proved decisive in the extra period, scoring a brace either side of a goal from young winger Salako, to put Palace 4-1 up and secure the trophy for Steve Coppell's men from South London.
Also on offer is an eye-catching remake of our iconic away 1991/92 away shirt.
Palace wore this strip in the final top-flight season before the Premier League's introduction, finishing 10th after a heady campaign in 1990/91.
And don't miss out on our legendary 1997 home shirt, celebrating the season which culminated in the memorable cry of 'Hopkin looking to curl one'!
Sky Sports commentator Rob Hawthorne described the winning goal on the day Palace gained promotion through the end of season play-off final at Wembley in in 1996/97.
The memorable red and blue striped shirt with the white collar was the kit that will always be synonymous with that memorable afternoon.
This was to remain the Eagles' kit for the following season in the top-flight, with the likes of Italian icon Attilio Lombardo joining the club adding to his already impressive career.
If you’re looking for something even more refined, a vintage Palace shirt is a surefire way to put a smile on any Eagle’s face this festive season: enjoy up to 20% off retro ranges right here.
