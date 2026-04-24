2026/27 SEASON TICKETS

Key dates, pricing and how to buy can be found below.

Season Ticket+ is again available to purchase, offering supporters the chance to make the most of their tickets with a range of exclusive benefits. These include priority access to buy additional match tickets, unrestricted ticket sharing and a year’s subscription to Palace TV+, all for an additional £50.

Season Ticket+ Holders will also receive an exclusive limited edition welcome gift. Explore all benefits here.

To purchase Season Ticket+, please select Season Ticket+’ in the ‘Age Band’ dropdown during your purchase journey.

And if you’re not yet a Season Ticket Holder, you can join the Season Ticket Waiting List now, giving you the best possible chance of securing a ticket after the renewal phase has ended.

Season Ticket Holders will have the option of two methods for renewal. Those ready to pay in full can do so for an early access price.

This phase will be open from 17:30 BST on Monday, 27th April.

SALES PHASES:

Phase 1 – Monday, 27th April [from 17:30 BST] – Monday, 11th May [17:30]

Upfront payment available with the lowest pricing.

As in previous years, renewing your Season Ticket online is the easiest and quickest way to buy, with renewals available online only from 17:30 BST on Monday, 27th April.

Those looking to renew over the phone or in person will have a ‘dedicated day’ depending on what stand they sit in, following the below schedule:

Wednesday, 29th April – from 09:30: Supporters in the Main Stand can purchase via the Box Office phone lines or in person.

Supporters in the can purchase via the Box Office phone lines or in person. Thursday, 30th April – from 09:30: Supporters in the Arthur Wait Stand can purchase via the Box Office phone lines or in person.

Supporters in the can purchase via the Box Office phone lines or in person. Friday, 1st May – from 09:30: Supporters in the Whitehorse Lane Stand can purchase the Box Office phone lines or in person.

Renewals will be online only over the Bank Holiday weekend from Saturday 2nd to Monday 4th May.

Supporters in the can purchase the Box Office phone lines or in person. Tuesday, 5th May – from 09:30: Supporters in the Holmesdale Stand Upper and Lower can purchase the Box Office phone lines or in person.

Supporters in the can purchase the Box Office phone lines or in person. From Wednesday, 6th May: All Season Ticket Holders can renew via all methods (online, over-the-phone and in-person).

Phase 2 – Tuesday, 12th May [10:00] – Monday, 1st June [17:30]

Upfront payment, or 10-month Direct Debit option now open

Our interest free Direct Debit will offer two options of payment dates, the 1st or 15th of each month.

If using the Direct Debit option to renew, the first payment will be taken in July 2026 and the last in April 2027.