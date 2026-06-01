1. Back in the big time

After a dramatic finale to our WSL2 campaign, Jo Potter's side now find themselves back in the top-flight, for only the second time ever.

You can now look forward to the visits of teams like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United - who will take on the Eagles in South London throughout the campaign.

This is a monumental new chapter for the club, and you can be part of the journey from day one.

2. See the stars

With Palace now competing against the biggest teams in England, our players will now have the chance to test themselves against some of the game's iconic stars.

Don't miss your chance to see world-class stars like Chloe Kelly, Lauren James and Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw take on the Eagles in South London.

Secure your season ticket today to guarantee your place in the stands for every blockbuster matchup.