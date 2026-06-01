Season Tickets are now on general sale ahead of Crystal Palace Women's 2026/27 season in the Women's Super League. Here are five reasons why you should secure your spot...
1. Back in the big time
After a dramatic finale to our WSL2 campaign, Jo Potter's side now find themselves back in the top-flight, for only the second time ever.
You can now look forward to the visits of teams like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United - who will take on the Eagles in South London throughout the campaign.
This is a monumental new chapter for the club, and you can be part of the journey from day one.
2. See the stars
With Palace now competing against the biggest teams in England, our players will now have the chance to test themselves against some of the game's iconic stars.
Don't miss your chance to see world-class stars like Chloe Kelly, Lauren James and Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw take on the Eagles in South London.
Secure your season ticket today to guarantee your place in the stands for every blockbuster matchup.
3. Award-winning Eagles
Palace have a few stars of their own though.
Captain Aimee Everett and Ashleigh Weerden were included in the 2025/26 WSL2 Team of the Season, whilst Shae Yañez won the 2025/26 WSL2 Save of the Season.
With talent like this leading the charge, the future looks bright for the Eagles.
4. Priority access at Selhurst Park
Season Ticket Holders will receive priority booking for Palace Women fixtures at Selhurst Park.
This means you will have first choice of seats when the Eagles play at SE25.
Make sure you're there to bring the noise and pack out Selhurst for the big moments next season!
5. Incredible value
As a result of the leagues expansion to 14 teams, Palace fans can now look forward to 13 home fixtures in the WSL.
With a Palace Women’s Season Ticket, you can secure your place at every match from just £3.85 per game - unbeatable value for top-flight football.
Don't wait for the fixtures to sell out- lock in your seat today and join us for another historic campaign.
Ticket Prices
Seated Season Tickets will cost £125 and Standing Season Tickets will cost £90.
Tickets for Men’s Season Ticket Holders are priced at £88, with Junior Tickets priced at £50.
Season Tickets are now on general sale and will remain on-sale until the week of our first home game in the WSL.
26/27 Palace Women’s Season Ticket prices:
- Adult (Seated): £125
- Adult (Standing): £90
- Men’s Season Ticket Holders: £88
- U16s: £50
Check out the table below for more information.
|NEW (From 10:00 Fri 22nd May)
|Season Ticket Price
|Price per Game
|Adult - Seated
|£125
|£9.62
|Adult - Standing
|£90
|£6.92
|Junior (U16)
|£50
|£3.85
|Concession (over 65 and 17-21) - Seated
|£90
|£6.92
|Concession (over 65 and 17-21) - Standing
|£70
|£5.38
|Men’s Season Ticket Holder (Seated or Standing)
|£88
|£6.77