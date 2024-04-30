Supporters looking to move their seat can do so by calling the Box Office on [0333 360 1861](tel:0333 360 1861) or by visiting the Box Office in person at Selhurst Park.

Selling Order:

10:00, Wednesday 1st May – Season Ticket+ holders can move their seat

– Season Ticket+ holders can move their seat 10:00, Friday 3rd May - Supporters who wish to move within or to the Arthur Wait Stand or Main Stand

- Supporters who wish to move within or to the Arthur Wait Stand or Main Stand 10:00, Tuesday 7th May - Supporters who wish to move within or to the Whitehorse Lane or Holmesdale Road stands

Due to a record number of Season Ticket renewals, please note that there will only be a limited number of seats available, with the vast majority of available seating situated in the Arthur Wait stand.

We expect to be very busy during this period, so please bear with us and we will get to you as quickly as possibly.

Each individual seat move may take up to 10 minutes to process, so queues both in person and over the phone may be a lot longer than normal.