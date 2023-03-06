An exciting first-half saw Sam Kerr give the Blues the lead inside two minutes, only for Arsenal to hit back and lead 3-1 at half-time through goals from Emma Blackstenius, Kim Little and a Niamh Charles own-goal.

Seeing off pressure from Chelsea in the second period, Arsenal managed to hold on to secure a first competitive win over Chelsea since September 2021 and, with it, a first trophy in four years.

A record-breaking 19,010 supporters were in attendance in SE25 to witness the occasion, smashing 21/22's previous record of 8,000 at AFC Wimbledon, when Manchester City overcame Chelsea 3-1.

In the Fanzone, flags were waved, face paints applied, and mascot dance-offs held, as fans from across London got into the spirit of the occasion in SE25.

With the game also broadcast live to households across the country on BBC One and around the world on the FA Player, a brilliant day out was had by all at Selhurst Park - and you can enjoy the best of the photos from it below!

