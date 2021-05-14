Crystal Palace Women are members of the FA Women's Championship, playing home matches at Hayes Lane, Bromley.
Under Dean Davenport's management, the Eagles developed a long-term plan, forming a title-winning side in the 2015/16 FA Women's Premier League Division One. They have since consolidated their status as a second-tier outfit.
All Crystal Palace supporters are encouraged to get down to Hayes Lane when possible to follow the club. Palace typically play on Sunday afternoons, but detailed fixture information is kept updated on cpfc.co.uk.