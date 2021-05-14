Hayes Lane is the home ground of Bromley F.C. It is located a short walk from Bromley centre. Instructions on how to travel there are listed below.

By car

Leave the M25 at Junction 4 and take the A21 towards Bromley and London. After five miles turn left at the traffic lights onto the A232 towards Croydon/Sutton. At the second set of traffic lights turn right into Baston Road (B265).

Continue straight on this road through Hayes. The road becomes Hayes Lane and after the mini roundabout and the entrance to the ground is down on the right. There is a car park at the ground which costs £2.

By train

Bromley South is a 15-minute walk away and is the closest station to the ground. It can be reached directly from London Victoria.

Alternatively, Hayes station is 20-minutes away, and can be reached from Cannon Street, London Bridge, Waterloo or Charing Cross.